Jennifer Kupcho ready to defend title at Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are only just a few days away from the start of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic at the Blythefield Country Club, and the 2022 champ is back in town ready to defend her crown.

Jennifer Kupcho's win last year in the three-way playoff with Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda was her second title.

The 26-year-old says that victory really made her believe that she belonged on tour.

Kupcho has run through the course in each of the last two days and she's preparing as if it is any other golf tournament.

However, Kupcho does say she's excited to return as a champion.

"Obviously, it is always special to come back to somewhere that you've won especially a big tournament where I felt like I fought really hard to win," Kupcho said. "It is definitely special to come back. I think just in general it is always special for me to come back to my host family and come back to the city. I'm excited to be back. It is definitely comfortable to actually be on the same golf course defending."