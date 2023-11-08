Kalil Pimpleton returns to Ford Field as a New York Giant

Friday night, Pimpleton had three touches and totaled 19 yards of offense. He was excited to be back home in Michigan and to be playing at Ford field once more.

DETROIT — The Lions took down the Giants 21-16 in the first game of the NFL preseason on Monday night.

It was a special night as the Lions were back on the field while garnering a hype the team has not seen in years going into the 2023 season.

However, it was also a memorable night as Muskegon High School alum Kalil Pimpleton took the field for the New York Giants.

What makes the matchup special is former @OnMuskegon star Kalil Pimpleton is in the building. He was on the practice squad New York last year. He hopes to make the 53 man roster.

The former Big Red spent the 2022 season with New York on the practice squad, after he was cut by the Lions during training camp.

Friday night, Pimpleton had three touches and totaled 19 yards of offense. He was excited to be back home in Michigan and to be playing at Ford field once more.

"It's kind of surreal just seeing how it all played out," Pimpleton said. "It's kind of bittersweet being back home and having my first game of both of my NFL seasons right here in Detroit at home. It's kind of bittersweet but wonderful at the same time."

Pimpleton is fighting to make the Giants 53-man roster in 2023. It's going to be a tough battle for the former Central Michigan Chippewa.

One thing that Pimpleton believes sets him apart from the pack between all of the guys fighting for a roster spot is his speed.

"That's something I am blessed with," Pimpleton said. " I try to emulate my speed and my quickness into my game to be able to reach my full potential."

It's clear to see the 24-year-old is the smallest player on the field standing at 5-feet-9-inches and weighing 172 yards. However, he does not let his size stand in his way.

"I step out there every day with the best of the best to get out there today against some other guys and really realize how small I am compared to everyone else," Pimpleton said. "It's heart over height. It's all about that. Not looking at the size but going out there and believing in yourself and trusting in your ability and having that heart to go out there and compete with the best of the best."

The Giants host the Panthers next Friday night. It'll be another chance for Pimpleton to try and earn a roster spot before training camp rosters get trimmed yet again.

