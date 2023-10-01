Holland native Kirk Cousins' jersey heads to Hall of Fame

On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame posted on social media that Kirk Cousin's No. 8 jersey has found its way to Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, Ohio — A piece of Holland, Michigan is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame posted on social media that Kirk Cousin's No. 8 jersey has found its way to Canton, Ohio.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



The jersey that @KirkCousins8 was wearing in Week 15, when he helped lead the @Vikings to the largest comeback in NFL history, by winning 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime.



📹 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3fjWbzbCpU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 10, 2023

The jersey is from the Minnesota Vikings Week 15 39-36 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cousins helped lead the Vikings to an NFL record 33-point comeback victory and clinch the NFC North division title in the process. Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings historic comeback victory.

The comeback even shocked Cousins.

"That one still to this day, I wonder, “How did that happen?” Cousins said.

The Michigan State alum's performance that Saturday impressed his head coach.

“His poise, his demeanor, his accuracy — when we needed it the most," coach Kevin O'Connell said after Minnesota made the largest comeback in NFL history.

Cousins and the Vikings play the New York Giants in the first round of the NFC playoffs at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.