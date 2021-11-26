Lions find new ways of self-destructing in loss to Bears

Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

DETROIT — When the Detroit Lions punted with 8:30 left against the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff was already planning what his offense would have to do next.

It ended up as a waste of time.

Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

As Goff watched in disbelief, his team fell to 0-10-1.

