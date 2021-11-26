x
Lions find new ways of self-destructing in loss to Bears

Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs squats on the field after the Chicago Bears kicked a winning field goal with time expiring to win the NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT — When the Detroit Lions punted with 8:30 left against the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff was already planning what his offense would have to do next. 

It ended up as a waste of time. 

Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired. 

As Goff watched in disbelief, his team fell to 0-10-1.

