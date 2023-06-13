Lions legend Herman Moore excited for 2023 season

Moore senses something special could be on the horizon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Down the road from the Blythefield Country Club, which is hosting the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic, is the Egypt Valley Country Club.

The golf pros weren't there, but a lot of former pro athletes were in town golfing in this year's celebrity tournament.

One of the guys in attendance is Detroit Lions wide receiver legend Herman Moore.

Moore played for the Lions from 1991 to 2001 and went on to break all of the organization's receiving records.

The Detroit great also played a pivotal role in the Lions last playoff win way back in 1992.

Now, it's 2023 and the Lions seem to be on the verge of something after winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022. Moore senses something special could be on the horizon.

"I haven't been this excited for the Lions since I played, probably, in terms of the opportunity and the expectations of where they can go," Moore said. "Kudos to the organization to Coach [Dan] Campbell and his staff. They've done a great job and, obviously, the players. They have come a long way. I don't feel like I am having to talk Lions fans off of a cliff. Right now, they have every reason to be excited. I don't think this is surrounding anything false. I am excited and as an alum, I am very proud."