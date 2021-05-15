LMCU Ballpark lifts mask requirement

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark officials announced Saturday that masks will no longer be required at the stadium when outdoors. This rule change is effective immediately.
Masks will still be required for non-vaccinated people in indoor areas.
More information about the state mask guidelines can be found here.
