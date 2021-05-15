x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Sports

LMCU Ballpark lifts mask requirement

Masks will still be required for non-vaccinated people in indoor areas.
Credit: Angela Cunningham

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark officials announced Saturday that masks will no longer be required at the stadium when outdoors. This rule change is effective immediately.

Masks will still be required for non-vaccinated people in indoor areas.

More information about the state mask guidelines can be found here.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.