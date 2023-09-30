Week 6 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDELINES is here to bring you all the exciting action for week six of the 2023 high school football season.

PART 1: Allendale vs Spring Lake, Forest Hills Central vs East Grand Rapids, Lowell vs Byron Center, Caledonia vs Hudsonville.

Starting off with our Game of the Week, 4-and-1 Spring Lake hosted undefeated Allendale in a game that would have a huge impact on both the O-K Blue race and the Division 4 playoff picture.

Spring Lake won 35-28.

Forest Hills Central Rangers may have lost to Byron Center last week, however, going into Friday night they were still fighting for the Conference title hoping to beat undefeated East Grand Rapids.

Forest Hills Central won 20-0.

Lowell faced off against undefeated Byron Center Friday night. Previously, Byron Center has won three of the last four meetings between these teams.

Lowell won 38-28.

Caledonia and Hudsonville both came into Friday night 4-and-1 and chasing Rockford and Grandville in the O-K Red standings.

Caledonia won 30-0.

PART 2: Zeeland East vs Muskegon, Belding vs Sparta, Hamilton vs Coopersville.

Zeeland East and Muskegon have squared off 12 times before and Muskegon has won 11 of those meetings.

Muskegon won 49-14.

Belding vs Sparta is always a big rivalry that in the last few years has earned the name "The Apple Bowl." Going into Friday night both teams were 3-and-0.

Belding won 38-19.

In the O-K Blue Hamilton and Coopersville squared off for the 27th time.

Coopersville won 42-6.

PART 3: Oakridge vs Whitehall, Mason County Central vs Hart, Montague vs North Muskegon.

Going into Friday night Whitehall has looked pretty unbeatable in the Lakes Division. Friday night, the Oakridge Eagles took on that challenge with a history of winning 32 of the 45 games the two rivals have played.

Whitehall won 48-7.

Friday night Mason County Central found themselves in a battle for second place in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division, against the Hart Pirates.

Hart won 30-8.

Undefeated North Muskegon took on longtime rivals from Montague in a West Michigan conference crossover game Friday night.

North Muskegon won 34-7.

PART 4: Wayland vs Forest Hills Eastern, Reeths-Puffer vs Grand Rapids Christian, Kenowa Hills vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

If the season ended today, both Forest Hills Eastern and Wayland would be playoff teams. But the Wildcats definitely need to keep winning to stay in contention. Meanwhile the Hawks would love to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the O-K Gold.

Forest Hills Eastern won 28-14.

Earlier this season, Northview gave us one of the most exciting games of the year. Friday night the Cardiac Cats were back at it again against Grand Rapids Christian. However, both teams could've used a Friday night win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Northview won 35-27.

Our 13th and final game for week six, as voted on by you our viewers, pitted Kenowa Hills against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central won 48-3.

