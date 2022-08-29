REPORT: Muskegon's Kalil Pimpleton cut from Lions roster ahead of 2022 season

Pimpleton caught three passes for 31 yards in the Lions preseason finale on Sunday against the Steelers.

DETROIT — While NFL teams have to cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday afternoon, the Lions already did.

One player who did not make the Lions' 53-man roster is Muskegon native Kalil Pimpleton. This comes from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, Pimpleton "should get some interest." The Lions can still sign him to the practice squad or another team can bring Pimpleton in as well.

Some moves:

-- The #Lions are cutting speedy WR/return Kalil Pimpleton, who should get some interest.

-- The #Jaguars released several players, including LB Tyrell Adams and WR Laquon Treadwell.

-- The #Vikings actually placed DT TY McGill on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Pimpleton was featured heavily in last week's episode of Hard Knocks on HBO. He juggled tennis balls in front of the team as his rookie punishment and admitted to his Lions teammates that his signing bonus was worth $15,000.

The wide receiver signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent back in April.

Pimpleton saw action in all three of the Lions' preseason games in 2022. In all, the Central Michigan graduate recorded nine receptions for a total of 69 yards.

Pimpleton did drop a touchdown pass in the Lions' preseason game against the Colts and could not haul in what would have been another touchdown reception against the Steelers.

Former Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess was also cut by the Lions after the Wolverine tried to make the team as a tight end.

Funchess recorded five receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown for the Lions in the preseason.

