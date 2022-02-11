Kentwood millage proposal will improve all trails and parks, enhance recreational programming

The Kentwood City Commission approved a ballot proposal for a millage to improve parks, trails and recreation to be voted on in August.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A new millage was approved by the Kentwood City Commission that would improve and enhance parks, trails and recreation activities across the city.

According to the proposal, residents will be taxed $1 for every $1,000 of the taxable value of the property. For example, if a home is worth $100,000 taxable value, the residents would pay $100 per year in taxes toward the millage.

It is estimated that the millage would generate $2.3 million in the first year to pay for the improvements to the parks and trails. The city will also contribute up to $22 million to the improvements through public and private sources.

If the millage is approved by voters in August, the funds will be used to:

Improve all trails and parks in Kentwood.

Construct a new multigenerational community recreation center and park amenities on the City campus, transforming the area around City Hall into a community gathering space.

Expand and enhance recreational programming for all ages.

The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department highlighted some of the possible improvements that the millage would bring to Home Acres Park. Some of the improvements to the park include a huge addition to the skate park, shade shelters and updated landscaping.

Have you visited Home Acres Park? Located at 145 Farnham St. SE, the park features ball fields, a picnic shelter with... Posted by City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Some other highlights from the millage proposal are new splash pads at the City Campus and Northeast Park, disc golf improvement at Jaycee Park and new connections of trails and paths.

The entire millage proposal is available at Kentwood.us.

The millage proposal will show up on the ballot on Aug. 2 for Kentwood residents to vote on.

