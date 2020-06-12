x
Stafford throws 3 TDs, Lions rally to beat Bears 34-30

The Detroit Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the struggling Chicago Bears 34-30 on Sunday.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns and Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left. 

The Detroit Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the struggling Chicago Bears 34-30 on Sunday.

The Lions (5-7) came away with a wild win following a major shakeup in the wake of a Thanksgiving loss to Houston. They fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia while elevating Bevell. Detroit trailed 30-20 early in the fourth period. 

