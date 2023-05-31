This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Nolan Thayer

Thayer is quite the wiz kid. He has a 4.118 GPA and is ranked ninth in his class.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is quite tall, and it is easy to see why he stands apart from the pack.

Kenowa Hills High School senior Nolan Thayer played three sports during his time as a Knight: football, basketball and baseball.

However, baseball is his favorite as he started all four years on varsity.

Thayer is quite the wiz kid, as well. He has a 4.118 GPA and is ranked ninth in his class.

The National Honor Society member and Peer to Peer participant had the integrity and drive to do well in sports and school.

"For me, it was just showing up every day," Thayer said. "Just doing what the teachers asked. Putting in hard work when I needed to. Studying, obviously. Showing up when I needed to. Paying attention goes a long way to start. I think that puts me ahead of a lot of kids maybe sleep or do other things that maybe don't go noticed in being a good student."

Thayer will take his talents to the University of Michigan in the fall, where he will major in kinesiology. Right now, he is looking at a career in occupational or physical therapy.

