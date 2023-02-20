Trey Burke dreams of having jersey retired at Michigan

There are just five numbers honored inside the Crisler Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday night proved how fast time flies as the 2013 Michigan basketball team that went to the national championship celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein and several stars from that 2013 Final Four squad were back in the Crisler Center again. However, no one received a larger cheer from the maize and blue faithful than Trey Burke.

Burke, of course, hit many legendary shots for Michigan during that run including the three from deep against Kansas. That 2013 run quickly turned Burke into a Michigan basketball legend.

In fact, just Burke and Michigan basketball icon Cazzie Russell are the only two players in school history to be named the consensus national player of the year.

There are just five men's basketball numbers honored inside the Crisler Center. Only one of those numbers is retired. That would be Russell's No. 33. Burke hopes his No. 3 is heading to the rafters next.

"That would mean the world, honestly," Burke said. "That is something you dream about as a kid. Growing up, I loved college basketball. I watched college basketball. I was one of those kids that was running around with a little rubber basketball dreaming about making big shots. Just to leave a legacy on something like that, as big as that, at such a great university like Michigan, that would be great for me."

Burke's college teammates Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Nik Stauskas believe No. 3 should without a doubt be honored at the Crisler Center after his two seasons at Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.