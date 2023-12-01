West Michigan Whitecaps announce major ballpark improvements

The Whitecaps are embarking upon a multi-phase modernization project at LMCU Ballpark that will add many amenities.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark will be getting a facelift for the the 2024 season and beyond.

The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced some major changes planned for the ballpark to be completed over several phases.

The organization made the announcement Thursday morning, highlighting the 30 years they've been at LMCU Ballpark and looking forward to their next 30 years at that location.

“This ballpark is full of history, championships, and memories for so many West Michigan families, including my own,” said Joe Chamberlin, Whitecaps CEO and Managing Partner.

“Our primary objective in leading this franchise has always been to ensure that we are growing our fan base and that we are preparing to meet the needs of the next generation of Whitecaps fans, just as we have done for fans over the last 30 years. Once complete, this project will deliver the venue that the 'best minor league sports market in the country' deserves and will ensure that LMCU Ballpark remains a top tier facility, both locally and nationally, for Whitecaps games, concerts, and special events for decades to come.”

The Whitecaps have welcomed over 11 million fans into the stands at LMCU Ballpark over the years to cheer the team on to six Midwest League Championships.

The improvements to the existing ballpark will take place in phases, beginning in the spring of 2023 and lasting roughly five years.

Whitecaps Improvements Phase 1

The first phase of work will begin this spring and is scheduled to be completed prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Phase 1 will focus on player-facing improvements and group hospitality experiences.

The player-facing improvements will include work on the home and visitor clubhouse and a new playing surface. An upgrade to the stadium lights were completed in 2022 and is part of the improvements.

The third base visitors' clubhouse will be completely rebuilt and will become the Whitecaps clubhouse. The visitors' clubhouse will move to the first base side.

The Whitecap's new clubhouse will include enhanced player spaces, larger weight rooms and training facilities, dedicated space for female coaching staff and a state-of-the-art batting tunnel.

The grass and infield playing surfaces will be replaced and a new drainage system will be added.

Bullpens are being moved to behind the right field wall and the outfield dimensions will be reconfigured.

The stadium lights were upgraded in the fall of 2022 to brighter LED lights with colored light capability.

The group hospitality experience at LMCU Ballpark will be revitalized with new suite-level club space and expanded terraces on the first and third base lawn areas.

New suite-level club space that accommodates 200 guests will be constructed at the end of the third base structure. This space includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony and a bar space for food and drinks.

The lawn slopes on the first and third base line will be reimagined into a tiered seating area for groups of 20 or more. The private areas will offer a variety of engagement opportunities and food service options.

Netting will be extended beyond the ends of the dugouts to increase fan safety.

A new lawn space will be added above the bullpens in the outfield.

“LMCU Ballpark continues to be a popular destination for summer outings and social gatherings,” Whitecaps President Steve McCarthy said. “The additional hospitality spaces will allow us to accommodate even more groups and provide more unique offerings than ever before. Each space will have its own character and distinctive seating layout, including ample space for casual gathering.”

Phase 1 improvements will be worked on throughout the year and be completed in early 2024.

Whitecaps Improvements Phase 2

Phase 2 of the construction will begin in 2025 and last until roughly 2028. This phase of construction will completely overhaul the ballpark for fans to enjoy for the next 30 years.

Among the projects planned for phase 2 are:

Reimagined stadium entrance with a view of the baseball field as soon as fans reach the top of the steps.

Work on the exterior to provide more entertainment options outside of the stadium.

Giving the 45 acres of property the ballpark sits on an update, including conforming the property to a beach theme.

Expanding the concourse with new food, entertainment and gathering options, including outdoor private suites.

Adding a new CapSized Shop retail space and new ticket office.

Creating a new 360-degree concourse, modeled after a lakeshore style boardwalk.

Adding a 400-seat center field hospitality club and special events center. The new space will provide a great way to catch a game or host a special event.

“This venue has always been one of the best in Minor League Baseball, and we have maintained it incredibly well over the last 30 years,” Chamberlin said. “But there is nothing like a NEW ballpark, and that’s what we are committed to delivering to West Michigan. When this project is completed, LMCU Ballpark will look and feel like a brand-new facility ready to meet the needs of a new generation of fans. It’s going to be FUN to see how this community responds to work we have planned; I think they are going to love it.”

The construction and design work is being done by ROSSETTI, a Detroit-based architectural firm with experience working with large projects like this.

“ROSSETTI is honored to partner with the Whitecaps organization to reimagine a West Michigan destination: LMCU Ballpark,” said Kirk Phillips, a ROSSETTI partner who led the project.

“These design renovations will enhance the experience for baseball fans and players alike, creating new social spaces and addressing player facilities to exceed MLB standards. When completed, the improved ballpark will surprise and delight this great community for many future seasons. It was important to us to go above and beyond when reimagining LMCU Ballpark because it is so well-known in the industry as a top-notch facility. We feel the improvements to this unique facility will be impressive at any professional level.”

Check out all of the conceptual renderings of the improvements to the ballpark in our gallery below.

Learn more about the project and stay up to date with the progress here.

