Whitecaps defeat Timber Rattlers 3-1 on Star Wars night

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The force was with the Whitecaps as they defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The best part? Not only did they do it in front of a sold out crowd, it was Star Wars night.

We’ve got another Whitecaps winner! pic.twitter.com/tJX5vFEhHQ — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 17, 2022

The Whitecaps got all the run support they needed in the first inning thanks to a Corey Joyce two-run home run and a Bryant Packard RBI double.

Tigers top-30 prospect Brant Hurter pitched well. He allowed just four hits and struck out seven Timber Rattlers in six innings of shut out baseball.

Former Central Michigan Chippewa Zavier Warren got Wisconsin on the board in the eighth inning with a solo home run.

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers wrap up the series on Sunday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

