Whitecaps shut out Timber Rattlers 5-0

West Michigan pitcher Keider Montero took a no-hitter into the 5th inning.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The first three games of the Whitecaps-Timber Rattlers series were as classic as it gets. Each one was tense in the ninth inning.

Friday night was not as the Whitecaps shut out Wisconsin 5-0.

That’s a Whitecaps winner! pic.twitter.com/VIC3UOSu6B — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 16, 2022

West Michigan starting pitcher Keider Montero took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before it was broken up by former Central Michigan Chippewa Zavier Warren with a single to center.

The Whitecaps got all the run support they needed in the second inning from a Josh Crouch RBI double to put West Michigan up 1-0. Crouch also extends his hit streak to 12 games.

All of the remaining four runs did not come off of base hits. Bryant Packard recorded two RBI while Jake Holton drove in another. The Whitecaps also scored on a Timber Rattlers wild pitch.

The game was a special one not just because they won. It was the Copa de la Diversion game, centered on celebrating the Hispanic and Latino culture.

Star Wars night is on Saturday at LMCU Ballpark. First pitch between the Whitecaps and the Timber Rattlers is at 6:35 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.