Winless Lions activate OT Taylor Decker off injured reserve

The Motor City’s winless team is idle this week and will potentially have Decker in the lineup on Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh.
Ohio State’s Taylor Decker poses for photos after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the 16th pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago.(Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve. 

Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived guard Tommy Kraemer. 

Decker went on injured reserve just before the season with a finger injury. 

Detroit selected the former Ohio State player with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he has been one of the few draft picks to pan out for the franchise.

