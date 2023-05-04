Man gets group together to clean up and 'beautify' Grand Rapids

You can follow the group's Facebook page at "Constantine's City Cleans."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been doing small things to clean up the city for more than ten years, but now he's got a group of people to help him out.

And that's because Casey Constantine says he's only just getting started.

The first clean-up he did was at a spot tucked away, and he says many probably didn't even know it exists.

Then he figured he could use some assistance, so Constantine founded a cleaning company last year. He plans on doing free charity clean ups all over town. He hopes to make the city greener and spread his business' name to raise funds that better support the cause.

"It's only right that one day people might take notice and together we can better the city way faster than I would ever be able to singlehandedly."

On Thursday, May 4, the group cleaned Hall Street Hill from noon to 6 p.m.

This was the first time they organized a project like this one, but it was on a hill which made the cleanup more challenging.

They chose it because it's near a school and Constantine says the children deserve a better place to play that's not filled with litter.

It was also exciting for newcomers to learn how to help the environment around them.

Constantine talked to some local businesses beforehand, hoping they'd donate some supplies.

The Red Project ended up donating two "sharps" receptacles so they can dispose of needles properly.

Bags, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, water, snacks and more were also provided.

Those wanting to help out can contact them at constantinesconstantclean@gmail.com

