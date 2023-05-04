West Ottawa Public Schools announce first-year teacher $50k starting salary

Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, the district will raise the base pay for first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree to $50,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The West Ottawa Public School District is raising its first-year teacher starting salary for the upcoming school year to be more competitive in acquiring educators.

Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, the district will raise the base pay for first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree to $50,000.

The increase in pay, dubbed the "50K Project," is designed to recruit and retain new educators in the district.

“West Ottawa’s teaching pay scale is near the top of Ottawa County for our veteran staff, but prior to the 50K Project, near the bottom for teachers new to the profession,” Superintendent Tim Bearden said. “Our goal is to position West Ottawa to recruit and retain the best talent in the teaching profession and elevate the profession so that teachers are compensated in a way commensurate with their training and education."

Teacher shortages have been of constant concern for districts across Michigan and the United States as more and more educators are leaving the profession since the pandemic in 2020.

West Ottawa Public Schools also points out that their 50K Project increases compensation for every member of the teaching staff, with a focus on teachers who have just entered the profession.

The rising costs of living and college educations also played a factor in the district's plan to increase compensation for their workers.

“Early career educators are at the crossroads of multiple crises,” WOEA President Theresann Pyrett said. “They face rising housing costs, large inflation rates, and are about to see a restart to student loan repayment. The District and Union both recognized the historically low wages of early career educators and wanted to do something to make the vocation of teaching a more viable, long-term career."

West Ottawa Public Schools currently has dozens of openings for teachers, admin, food service, support staff and more. See all of the listings for careers in the district here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.