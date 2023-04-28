Community working to make Muskegon Heights seniors' year special

Friday, there was a photoshoot for the students with t-shirts proudly displaying "Seniors" in the school colors. The students also picked out their caps and gowns.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A group of community members are rallying around the senior class at Muskegon Heights, making their last year of high school a special time.

"Whatever's happened, it's not any doing of the kids," said community participant John Covington. "They deserve the same opportunities that every other kid has."

This school year has been challenging for Muskegon Heights Schools. The district has faced backlash for concerns about its special education program, a lack of teachers, curriculum, communication and transparency.

After numerous school board meetings and media coverage, the students have felt the effect of their district in the midst of change.

Covington and other community members have joined to create the organization Community for Muskegon Heights Seniors. They are hosting events and planning initiatives to celebrate the Class of 2023.

"I think it's important for all seniors to get a beautiful senior year," said organizer Patrice Watson. "I just think about when I graduated from high school, I had an open house, I did senior pictures, and my whole senior year was just a big celebration. And I felt like these seniors weren't necessarily getting that."

The group is planning a big community open house for the students on June 2 at 5 p.m. at Tiger Way.

"We want it to be a rainbow of what our community looks like," said Covington, "Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland, Grand Haven, wherever you may be. Black and white, people together. It takes all of us to have a great community, right? So, we can all come together to support kids."

Friday, the group hosted a photoshoot for the students. They had specially made t-shirts, proudly displaying "Seniors" in the school colors. The students also picked up their caps and gowns.

"It makes you feel special a little bit," said senior Karliyah Davis. "Like, y'all like us like that?"

Another senior, Diymond Davis, said the year has been, "really challenging," but she tells people "don't count us out."

"They counted us out a little bit, like downing us," said Davis, "We were actually working hard and needed y'alls support."

There is also planned mentorship, like someone teaching about financial management and opening bank accounts for the seniors, and representatives from colleges and trade schools.

Donations can be made for the open house and other events for the seniors via Cash App and through Community Choice Credit Union. More information is available on the group's Facebook page.

"No matter what's going on around kids, they often figure out a way to keep moving," said Covington. "We're just here to offer that little boost and little push. Say, we're here, we see you, we support you, and you can do whatever it is that you want to do."

