How to make this colorful tower of liquids

This experiment works because each liquid is layered according to density.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — When you think of a tower, usually a tall building made from hard materials such as stone or steel comes to mind. In this experiment, we'll use science to do the seemingly impossible — stack liquids to make a tower.

Items you'll need:

Honey

Light Corn Syrup

Dish Soap

Water

Vegetable Oil

Rubbing Alcohol

Tall glass container

Cups

Turkey Baster or spoon

Small objects, such as nuts, coins, safety pins, etc.

Procedure:

Measure the same amount of each liquid (I used 1/4 cup of each) and place in cups. Add food coloring to the clear liquids if you'd like. Start with the most dense liquid, honey. Pour the liquid slowly right into the center of the glass container. Avoid the sides of the container. Continue with the corn syrup, then the dish soap. Water is next, and it's time to switch the pouring technique. Use the turkey baster to grab water and pour it down the side of the container. A spoon will work too. Continue with vegetable oil and finally rubbing alcohol. Once the liquids have settled, drop small objects into the container and see where they settle in your tower of liquids.

How it works:

We filled a container with liquids of the same amount, but the liquids didn’t mix — why not? The reason is density.

Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by the volume. Think of it like this — volume is how much space there is, and mass is how many molecules can be packed into an object or liquid. Density is a measure of how tightly those molecules are packed.

In this experiment, the volume of a substance was consistently the same, but the mass of each substance changed. Therefore, the density of each liquid is different.

Here is a list of density per each liquid material according to the label:

Honey - 1.42 g/mL

Light corn syrup - 1.33 g/mL

Dish soap - 1.06 g/mL

Water - 1.00 g/mL

Vegetable oil - 0.92 g/mL

Rubbing alcohol - 0.79 g/mL

Try other household liquids and see where they fit in the tower of liquids!

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Be sure to tune into 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings every Friday to see Meteorologist Laura Hartman share more kid-friendly science experiments!