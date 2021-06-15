86-year-old man dies from injuries after Ottawa County crash

The incident happened Saturday, June 12 at around 7:30 p.m. on 92nd Avenue near North Maple Lake Drive.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 86-year-old Zeeland man died from his injuries Tuesday following a Saturday evening crash in Ottawa County, police say.

The incident happened Saturday, June 12 at around 7:30 p.m. on 92nd Avenue near North Maple Lake Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 86-year-old was southbound in a Chrysler on 92nd Avenue and was slowing down to make a left turn onto North Maple Lake Drive. At the same time, a 27-year-old Zeeland man was also southbound on 92nd Avenue. He was attempting to pass when the Chrysler began turning left. The two vehicles then collided.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Chrysler was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital via ambulance.

The Sheriff's Office was later notified that his condition worsened, and on Tuesday the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office notified the Sheriff's Office that the driver passed away as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

