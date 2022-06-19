x
Car crash closes down 68th Ave in Allendale Township Sunday morning

A single car crash around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital and closed 68th Ave for about an hour.
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A Norton Shores man was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting into a single car crash that shut down 68th Ave. in Allendale Township.

The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old man drifted off the road and struck a ditch, according to police. The car then struck a utility pole, which snapped in half and fell across the road, causing a second utility pole to fall down.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining about pain.

68th Ave. was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the crash site.

