Commercial vehicle drivers are more likely to get pulled over this week

LANSING, Mich — As a part of Operation Safe Driver Week, officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state.

According to MSP, the initiative includes increased traffic safety enforcement and outreach. The goal is to deter unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle drivers.

This week, officers will be on the lookout for driver behavior violations that can lead to crashes. These behaviors include speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless or careless driving, and texting or hand-held use of a phone while driving. Officers will also be attentive to apparent alcohol and drug impairment.

MSP said commercial vehicle drivers will be asked to provide operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation during inspections.

