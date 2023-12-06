Kent County Road Commission begins work on first county roundabout

The new roundabout will replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and 84th Street on the south side of the county.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) began construction on the county road system's first major roundabout on Monday.

The new roundabout will replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and 84th Street on the south side of the county.

The project will cost the county $1.25 million, with $900,000 of that cost being paid for in grants from the government for safety and air quality.

KCRC considered different options for the intersection after traffic increased over the past few years.

The main two options the road commission considered were installing a signal at the intersection or creating a roundabout at the intersection.

“Research consistently demonstrates that roundabouts have a significant, positive impact on road safety. With their ability to reduce intersection collisions, regulate traffic flow, and minimize delays, more communities across the state are embracing roundabouts as a viable and effective solution, where feasible,” said Wayne Harrall, KCRC’s deputy managing director of engineering.

KCRC determined that the roundabout would be a safer solution for the increased traffic at the intersection.

The project is expected to be completed in August, but lighting for the intersection may take longer to install due to supply chain issues.

The intersection will be closed until the roundabout is completed.

