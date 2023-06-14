Michigan State Police: Driver rear-ends semi on I-94, killing 19-year-old passenger

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in Paw Paw Township along eastbound I-94 near the M-51 Hwy overpass.

PAW PAW, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman is dead and a 20-year-old driver is fighting for his life after their SUV rear-ended a stopped semi on I-94 Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in Paw Paw Township along eastbound I-94 near the M-51 Hwy overpass.

Troopers were already in the area investigating a separate crash. A semi was stopped on the road near the crash, and that's when a Jeep Liberty rear-ended the semi, troopers said.

MSP said they're not sure why the Jeep didn't slow down or stop as traffic was backed up from the initial crash.

Police said a 19-year-old passenger in the Jeep died from her injuries.

The Benton Harbor driver, a 20-year-old, suffered critical injuries. He remains critically wounded as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Troopers said everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several hours as crews tended to both crashes.

The MSP Paw Paw troopers were also assisted by the Paw Paw Fire Department, Van Buren EMS, Hartford Police Department and the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

