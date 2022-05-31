Michigan sets new record high gas prices over Memorial Day weekend

The average price of gas is now $4.60 per gallon of regular unleaded, though the average in Grand Rapids is about $4.49 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan saw higher gas prices over Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record high across the state.

The average price of gas is now $4.60 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is up 58 cents from April and $1.55 from May 2021, according to AAA. To fill up a 15-gallon tank, Michiganders can expect to pay about $69.

Experts say travel over the holiday weekend contributed to the slight increase in prices.

"A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "A post holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated."

Detroit continues to see higher gas prices than many parts of the state. The current average sits at $4.71 in Metro Detroit, which is 11 cents higher than the state average.

Other cities paying higher prices for gas include Marquette ($4.65) and Ann Arbor ($4.62).

Grand Rapids is still among the cities paying the least for gas at an average of $4.49 per gallon. Saginaw ($4.53) and Lansing ($4.54) also pay less for gas.

