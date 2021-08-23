Michigan gas prices decrease for third week in a row, Grand Rapids among lowest prices in the state

The cheapest prices can be found in Benton Harbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids.

After hitting a 2021-high early this month, gas prices in Michigan are once again continuing to fall, according to AAA and GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Michigan have fallen six cents compared to last week, with Michiganders paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price, according to AAA, is six cents less than this time last month and $1.01 more than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.

“If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices may continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

According to AAA, cities now experiencing the highest gas prices include Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette. The cheapest prices can be found in Benton Harbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids.

