"EVs are really quiet, unless you are on a Michigan road" says ABC's Ginger Zee

ABC's Chief Meteorologist set off on a week-long road trip, highlighting the pros and cons of electric vehicles and made an interesting observation in Michigan.

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to announce new and completed road construction projects as part of The Rebuilding Michigan Program, but we still have a ways to go.

And that was illustrated by a video that ABC's Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee, posted on her Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Over the next several days Ginger is traveling from New York City, New York to Miami, Florida with stops in Detroit, Michigan, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tifton, Georgia.

The point of Ginger's trip is to show all of the pros and cons of taking an electric vehicle on a road trip. One thing that Ginger noted on Tuesday morning was how quiet electric vehicles are, except when you are on Michigan roads.

Ginger, a Michigan native from Rockford, made the video shortly after she was live on Good Morning America with the forecast.

We don't know which road she was on when she made the video, but it's safe to assume that it was somewhere in Southeastern Michigan, which is an area notorious for bad roads.

.@ginger_zee is in Dearborn, Michigan with latest forecast on the spring nor'easter affecting millions. https://t.co/RJI9AUXGaK pic.twitter.com/bbs62PNz6q — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 19, 2022

13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist Blake Hansen had a chance to catch up with Ginger and ask her about her road trip, which you can read about here.

You can catch Ginger Zee and her electric vehicle road trip all week long on Good Morning America after 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

The Rebuilding Michigan Program is investing a total of $3.5 billion into rebuilding state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

So far, the program has supported over 45,000 jobs and completed 11 of 45 projects across the state. You can read more about The Rebuilding Michigan Program here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.