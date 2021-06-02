x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Traffic

Roadwork on M-37/M-82 begins Monday in City of Newaygo

Construction is scheduled to end in late October 2021.
Credit: MDOT

NEWAYGO, Mich — Improvements to M-37 and M-82 begin Monday, June 7 in Newaygo.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.4 million to improve about 2 miles or roadway, from the Muskegon River to the south junction. M-82 will also be resurfaced from M-37 to just east of Park Street.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Construction is scheduled to end in late October 2021.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.