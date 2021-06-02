Roadwork on M-37/M-82 begins Monday in City of Newaygo

Construction is scheduled to end in late October 2021.

NEWAYGO, Mich — Improvements to M-37 and M-82 begin Monday, June 7 in Newaygo.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.4 million to improve about 2 miles or roadway, from the Muskegon River to the south junction. M-82 will also be resurfaced from M-37 to just east of Park Street.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Construction is scheduled to end in late October 2021.

