School bus, car collide in Caledonia Township

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Caledonia Township.

Police say the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of 84th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene say the bus is from Caledonia Community Schools.

Police say the driver of the bus and the driver of the car are both injured. It is unclear at this time if any kids were on board.

84th Street SE is currently closed off at the intersection as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

