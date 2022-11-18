Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County

First responders are working to clear a large crash on US 131 southbound near D Avenue. Expect major delays.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening.

In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue.

Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.

A driver who said he was the second vehicle to start sliding around as the pileup began says he is thankful to be OK and is warning drivers to stay home.

"Just driving down around 35 miles an hour cause it's whiteout and you are trying to be cautious and what not and you look up and there are just semis literally perpendicular to the expressways," Mark Liddle said.

"The next thing you know you are seeing cars behind you getting piled up and the pure fact that I didn't get crushed is amazing. But yeah there are 20 cars or so that got into it. Thank god no one got seriously hurt but it's seriously brutal."

An MSP cruiser was also caught in the wreckage, however police say that trooper is expected to be okay.

MSP, MDOT and local wreckers remain on scene to help clean up and clear the roads as quickly as possible.

The roads remain icy and slushy, so if you have to be out, you're asked to slow down.

MSP troopers on US 131 N/B North of Kzoo policing multiple vehicle crash. Traffic expected to be impacted at least 2 hours. Use alternate route, traffic at standstill. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/MKpRsgrQ1Q — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

