US-131 lanes will be closed for over a month in Kent, Montcalm counties

Multiple lane closures for north and southbound US-131 will be in effect for over a month in Kent and Montcalm counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closures Thursday, citing culvert work as the cause. Closures will be in effect from Sept. 13 through Oct. 15 between 22 Mile Road and Cannonsville Road.

MDOT said the closures will be removed over the weekends. More information on the project can be found here.

