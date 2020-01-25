GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jan. 28, 2020, is National Plan for Vacation Day, an initiative created by the U.S. Travel Association to encourage people to begin planning their vacations for the year.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans threw away 768 million (55 percent) unused vacation days in 2018, which equates to $65.5 billion in lost benefits and an individual average of $571 in donated work time. This trend is not only bad for the American workforce’s well-being, but is a gigantic missed opportunity for our economy.

Travel is one of America’s largest industries, especially affecting small communities in states like Michigan. The U.S Travel Association’s research shows that 83 percent of Americans want to use their time off to travel, and if they did, it could amount to $151.5 billion in additional travel spending, creating an additional 2 million American jobs.

In Michigan, visitors spent $25.7 billion in 2018, with 46 percent of their money going towards lodging and food and beverages. In 2018, tourism in Michigan generated $2.8 billion in state and local taxes, with overall tourism spending supporting 6 percent (346,308) of all jobs across the state.

In support for National Plan for Vacation Day, Pure Michigan has assembled top deals and packages on attractions, resorts, hotels and dining for any vacation planners looking to book their first or next visit to the Great Lakes State, and is encouraging in-state and out-of-state visitors to consider exploring new adventures within the state.

Located on Lake Huron and home to Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Explore one of America's best-preserved and nationally-significant collections of shipwrecks by paddleboard, kayak, scuba diving or the museum.

A booming wine, spirits and craft beer scene, quaint beach towns and only a short drive from Chicago-land, southwest Michigan is the part of the state that many are pleasantly discovering for the first time.

The iconic national lakeshore is hosting a variety of events and activities this year to honor the past, celebrating today and planning for the future in commemoration of its 50th year. Stay in Traverse City, about a 40-minute drive east, or any of the beautiful towns in the Leelanau area.

Explore the Porcupine Mountains, take in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, bike through Marquette or camp near Whitefish Pointe. The outdoor adventures are endless, just have to decide which ones you’ll have time to fit in.

