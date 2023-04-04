Wrong-way crashes in West Michigan create difficulties for first responders

After an influx of wrong-way crashes in West Michigan recently, first responders are feeling the effects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following multiple wrong-way crashes in West Michigan in recent days, emergency crews in the area have been faced with challenging situations for responding.

"It's just a matter of, again, getting those fire companies to the scene a lot of times, the highway gets backed up for miles," Grand Rapids Fire Battalion Chief Dave Noorman said. "And then trying to get a rescue company or fire company up to the scene — it can be daunting."

Noorman also spoke to the emotional difficulties firefighters can face from responses. He said there are support systems like assistance teams and programs in place, but what they see can weigh on personnel.

"You never respond to one of these things, and you're never not affected by it," Noorman said. "So, any of these things, we go to it, it just piles on to the next thing and it's just a matter of taking care of each other and watching."

Like many others, Noorman and his staff are hoping for solutions.

"So, those same questions we have around our table here when we get back," Noorman said. "We would love to see a perfect solution to this."

One possible solution raised are road spikes sometimes seen in parking structures that allow exit, but not entrance.

"There's experts out there in those parking garages or those places that have have those," Noorman said. "As to how effective they are, I think one of the problems we have here is Michigan. So, you know, the winters and in the different weather — I don't know how effective they are during the winter. But again, I think we're willing to try anything."

The Michigan Department of Transportation told 13 On Your Side Tuesday that road spikes aren't realistic due to factors including costs and road maintenance like plows.

While Noorman said such crashes can prove challenging, he is thankful to residents for providing GRFD the resources to respond and serve the community.

