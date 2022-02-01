Here's what you need to know about the incoming winter storm

The winter storm is expected to impact several West Michigan counties bringing several inches of snow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is expected to drop between a few inches up to a foot of snow depending on your location late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday.

“Michiganders should prepare for difficult and potentially dangerous conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday because of the incoming storm,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Staying home will keep you safe and will help emergency crews focus on improving road conditions and assisting those who need it. Michiganders are no stranger to big storms, and I know we can get through the next few days together.”

Here are the latest winter alerts as of 3 p.m. Tuesday:

The storm will cause difficult driving conditions for the commutes on Wednesday and may linger into Thursday so expect delays.

The Michigan State Police are encouraging residents to prepare for the upcoming winter storm and released several suggestions on how to stay safe.

MSP recommendations for staying safe during a winter storm

Stay indoors if possible. If you must go outside, wear protective gear, such as a hat, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.

Avoid overexertion when shoveling heavy snow, pushing a car, or walking in deep snow. Take breaks frequently.

Watch for signs of frostbite, which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.

Remove clothing if it gets damp or wet. Wet clothing can make you more prone to hypothermia.

Weatherproof doors and windows to trap heat inside your home.

Check heating units. Poorly operating or damaged heating units can release carbon monoxide gas. Test carbon monoxide detectors for proper operation and battery life.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

If you must drive, you are encouraged to check travel conditions and weather reports before driving at www.michigan.gov/roadconditions. The MSP/EMHSD asks that you tune into local news or view this website rather than calling your local MSP post or 911 for travel conditions.

For more information on how to stay during winter weather, take a look at the Cold Health and Safety Fact Sheet.

