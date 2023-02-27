Monday's ice and snow led to more power outages, this time along and north of I-96.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another winter storm left behind more ice and snow around West Michigan on Monday, this time generally along and north of I-96, plus record rainfall in a number of locations.

IMPACTS and AMOUNTS

Icing on trees and power lines ranged from 0.1'' to 0.3'' in portions of Ottawa and Montcalm counties, along with snowfall amounts up to 8+'' over central Lower Michigan.

At 10 p.m. Monday, Consumers Power reported over 30,000 customers without power from Monday's storm, affecting Kent and Ionia counties northward.

Record rain fell throughout the area on Monday with most locations receiving over 1" of precipitation. Records were set in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland and Kalamazoo.

SNOW STORM on the HORIZON

After a minor round of a wintry mix and snow Tuesday night, a major snowstorm is possible Friday. This could have high impacts on travel and activities.

Right now, the storm is expected to track from Arkansas Thursday evening to Ohio Saturday morning. West Michigan will be on the cold, NW side of the path of heavier snow.

Amounts and location may vary between now and Friday, but the potential for heavy amounts is fairly high. Some areas could see 6''+ with high-end amounts perhaps 12+''.

The track of the storm and amounts will likely change over the next few days. Be sure to check back on-air and on-line with 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S team of meteorologists.

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 ON YOUR SIDE for over 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a twelve-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner and two-time EMMY® Award Winner.

