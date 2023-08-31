GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
Who
Emergency managers and county officials.
What
Tornado sirens are activated throughout West Michigan.
When
Sirens are activated at 12 noon and sound for up to three minutes every first Friday of the month from April to October.
Where
Kent and Ottawa counties.
Why
Sirens are meant to alert residents that something important is happening that government officials want you to know about.
Originally sirens were known as civil defense sirens at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, but quickly became associated with alerting for tornadoes.
Today, most know them as 'tornado sirens.'
They are designed to alert residents outdoors and not meant to be heard indoors.
Ways to Stay 'Weather Aware'
You should have many ways to be alerted about severe weather. SPEED of ALERTS is most important.
- NOAA All Hazards / Weather Radio
- TV - WZZM 13 On Your Side Meteorologists
- Smartphone / Push Alerts
- Tornado Sirens
- Weather and News Websites
Location of Tornado Sirens
Here are where the tornado sirens are located (updated 2020).
As always, watch the 13 On Your Side team of meteorologists morning, noon and night for the most complete and accurate alerts and forecasts.
Chief Meteorologist George Lessens
George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 On Your Side for over 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a thirteen-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner, two-time EMMY® Award Winner, NATAS® Silver Circle Award Winner, and Weather-Ready Nation® Ambassador.
