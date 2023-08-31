Sirens are tested at 12 noon on the first Fridays of the month from April through October in parts of Kent and Ottawa Counties.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Who

Emergency managers and county officials.

What

Tornado sirens are activated throughout West Michigan.

When

Sirens are activated at 12 noon and sound for up to three minutes every first Friday of the month from April to October.

Where

Kent and Ottawa counties.

Why

Sirens are meant to alert residents that something important is happening that government officials want you to know about.

Originally sirens were known as civil defense sirens at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, but quickly became associated with alerting for tornadoes.

Today, most know them as 'tornado sirens.'

They are designed to alert residents outdoors and not meant to be heard indoors.

Ways to Stay 'Weather Aware'

You should have many ways to be alerted about severe weather. SPEED of ALERTS is most important.

NOAA All Hazards / Weather Radio TV - WZZM 13 On Your Side Meteorologists Smartphone / Push Alerts Tornado Sirens Weather and News Websites

Location of Tornado Sirens

Here are where the tornado sirens are located (updated 2020).

