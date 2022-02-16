A wintery mix is on the way, here are tips for driving safely

Much of West Michigan will experience a mix of winter weather Wednesday through Friday that could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mix of wintery weather is expected to roll through West Michigan beginning on Wednesday and continuing on through Friday morning.

The system will begin with warmer temperatures and rain on Wednesday afternoon that will eventually lead to heavier rain in the evening. The higher temperatures will cause snow and ice to melt and that combined with the rainfall could lead to minor flooding.

The warmer temperatures are expected to drop overnight from Wednesday into Thursday that could cause freezing rain for the morning commute.

The weather system will bring snowfall into the region on Thursday that could bring between two and four inches for the Grand Rapids area and more significant snowfall south towards Kalamazoo of an estimated four to six inches of snow.

Warm, wet, windy Wednesday followed by a return to the reality of winter. There'll be a feel of spring in the air as... Posted by Blake Hansen on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Michigan State Police released some tips for drivers having to deal with the wintery mix of snow and rain over the next several days.

Michigan State Police driving tips during heavy rain

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Michigan State Police driving tips during winter weather

Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule or postpone the driving trip, if possible.

DO NOT crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.

Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and license plate before driving.

Periodically check all lights and replace when necessary.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

The various weather models that we run have had some interesting variations in them this week and 13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologist Samantha Jacques had some fun with that on Wednesday.

Just some TikTok weather humor for those who have followed this weeks crazy model runs. 🤪 Posted by Meteorologist Samantha Jacques on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Stay up to date with the latest forecast with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE weather forecast.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.