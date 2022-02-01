Is your school closed Wednesday? Find out here.

Nearly 30 school districts have decided to close as of 5:45 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Wednesday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

Winter weather advisories have been in effect overnight for West Michigan's central region, including Ottawa, Kent and Allegan counties.

Further south, Winter storm warnings are in effect for counties like Van Buren and Kalamazoo. Currently, these warnings and advisories are set to last until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulation is expected to reach upwards of eight inches in southern West Michigan.

Due to these conditions, nearly 30 school districts have decided to close as of 5:45 a.m.

A full list of closures can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.