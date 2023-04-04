Another round of possible severe weather for West Michigan

For the second time in a week, severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second time in a week severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday afternoon.

Severe Weather Risk - Tuesday

From Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. through Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. there is a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) in West Michigan with a Slight Risk (2/5) over Berrien County.

The higher risks for West Michigan are large hail and damaging winds. A low risk for tornadoes is only for Berrien County.

Severe Weather Risk - Wednesday

From Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to Thursday morning at 8 a.m. there is Slight Risk (2 of 5) over Lower Michigan.

Storm Timeline

The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows scattered thunderstorms possible from Muskegon and Newaygo north from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms north of I-96 overnight into Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Preparations

As always, stay weather aware by making sure your electronic devices are charged and your safe shelter spaces are ready.

Share Your Photos and Video

Safely share your horizontal photos and videos by texting the word STORM to 616-559-1310.

Keep up to date with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team for continuous updates on this latest round of possible severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 ON YOUR SIDE for over 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a twelve-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner and two-time EMMY® Award Winner.

Contact me at: GeorgeLessens@13OnYourSide.com

Follow me on Twitter @glessens and Facebook GeorgeLessensWZZM

Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Share your images by texting your name and location to 616.559.1310 or email to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.