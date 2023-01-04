Storms Exit Overnight, Flooding Remains Possible

As the severe weather risk ends overnight, flooding will remain possible into the early hours of Saturday. Here's what to look out for!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan has made it through our first severe weather event of the year without any major incidents, though power outages and some hail were left in the wake of storms across the region.

It's unclear as of this time if the power outages in West Michigan were related to gusty winds or some of the frequent lightning that accompanied our storms late Friday.

The hail reports were concentrated with a round of severe storms that pushed through and north of the I-94 corridor around 8 to 9 pm. Hail on the order of 1 inch in diameter was reported with these storms.

A photo of the hail from St. Joseph can be seen below.

While the threat for severe weather is now over, flooding will remain a possibility overnight, as many areas around West Michigan picked up several inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Reports of 2 to 3+ inches of rainfall have come into the National Weather Service.

The map below shows radar estimates with some of the measured totals.

Flood advisories will be in place overnight for the areas highlighted in green below. These were last updated at 12:40 am.

Minor flooding along the Muskegon River may also develop this weekend.

After we get into the daytime hours of Saturday, wind will remain a concern around West Michigan. Gusts of 40-50+ mph will be possible throughout the day, especially along the lakeshore, which may result in some power outages.

The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will keep you up to date on the latest weather developments throughout the weekend!

Stay safe!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

