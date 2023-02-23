Consumers Energy preparing for potential power outages, downed wires in West Michigan

Crews are prepared for potential outages caused by ice on powerlines and strong wind gusts on Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a major winter storm, Consumers Energy is preparing to address downed lines and potential power outages in West Michigan.

Spokesperson Josh Paciorek said the storm, which brought a combination of widespread snow and sleet to Michigan, has caused hazards around the area.

"There are literally thousands of downed wires across West Michigan. This storm, between the ice and the wind, and even more wind today, left behind quite a bit of damage," Paciorek said.

He said anyone who comes across a downed wire should stay at least 25 feet away from the wire and anything it's touching, like a car or fence, and call 911 and Consumers Energy.

While a majority of the power outages in Michigan are in the southeastern counties, Paciorek said crews are remaining in West Michigan in case power is knocked out Thursday. He said ice on trees and powerlines, particularly when paired with wind gusts, can cause significant damage even after the storm.

"We do have our crews pre-staged, we're watching especially with the wind gusts later on today for potentially more damage," Paciorek said. "But I want to ensure our customers, it's going to be an all hands on deck response over the next couple of days. We know how frustrating a power outage can be, so we're gonna be working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible."

Crews are currently assessing damage in the region. Consumers Energy released these safety tips to keep in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Customers should call 211 if they are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, including warming centers. 211 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

To see power outages in real-time, click here.

