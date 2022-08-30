Thousands without power after storms hit West Michigan

Downed trees and wires caused by the storms have left many Michiganders in the dark on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong storms rolled across West Michigan on Monday afternoon, causing damage and thousands of power outages across the state.

As of Tuesday morning, over 100,000 Michiganders are without power. Consumers Energy says 350 crews have been working overnight to restore power to over 40,000 customers.

Officials are hoping to have power back on for most of the state by Wednesday.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek says this is the largest storm Michigan has seen this year.

"We've been bringing on additional crews to help with with this effort with the restoration efforts," Paciorek said. "Again, a storm of this size, impacting 37 different counties. It's a big one, and it's the largest one that we've seen this year so far."

In Lowell, Railside Orchards is without power due to a damaged power pole caused by the storms. Owner Aaron Roth says the rain will help the apples grow, but the damage will impact them in the coming weeks.

"We did get some damage from that, that's a little disheartening," Roth said. "We lost quite a bit of fruit on the ground from the wind shaking the trees."

The farm is also operating on generators while the power remains out.

"Our farm market and cidery is all running on generator right now trying to keep the refrigerator running," he said. "It's gonna be down for a couple days, I feel."

The sunflower fields at Railside Orchards were also damaged in the storm. The flowers are laying flat after strong winds pushed them down. Roth says they will see how the flowers react in the coming days.

As customers wait for their power to return, Consumers Energy is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines. If a generator is being used, it should be placed at least 25 feet away from any fresh air intakes and should never be used in an enclosed space.

To keep up-to-date with power outages in the state, click here.

