Power outages impacting parts of West Michigan

Several West Michigan counties are currently experiencing substantial power outages after storms made their way through the region.

Many counties across Michigan are currently experiencing power outages as storms sweep across the state Tuesday night. Substantial outages have been reported in West Michigan, especially in Kent, Ottawa, Newaygo and Muskegon counties.

Currently, the Consumers Energy power outage map shows Kent County with the most outages in West Michigan, with over 45,000 people without power. Ottawa has over 8,600 without power. Over 9,300 customers do not have power in Muskegon County, and over 8,500 in Newaygo County.

The first outages were reported around 10 p.m. as storms began to hit along the lakeshore.

Consumers Energy says they are working to assess the impact of the storms and that crews will be working to restore power. The power outages map gives expected times for power restoration, which Consumers Energy says may update overnight.

West Michigan will remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

