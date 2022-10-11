Accumulating Snow Possible This Weekend!

We are tracking the chance for accumulating snowfall this weekend. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest.

MICHIGAN, USA — As temperatures sore into the 70s on Thursday snowfall may be the last thing on your mind in West Michigan, but by the weekend that is all going to change.

After a weather system that will combine with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole pushes through on Friday, dropping our high temperatures into the 30s for the weekend, winds will pick up over Lake Michigan through Saturday and Sunday. Warm lake waters will provide the moisture needed to generate lake-effect rain and snow showers over the weekend.

Unlike the last time West Michigan saw snow, almost a month ago in mid-October, this time, some actual snow accumulation may be possible.

The timing for this event will see the first flakes start to fall overnight Friday, during the early AM hours of Saturday. Snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up throughout the day on Saturday, with the heaviest bands being along the lakeshore and under any lake-generated snow bands that can push further inland.

Snow showers will continue through Saturday night and into early Sunday, before snow chances start to diminish by Sunday afternoon. A few flakes my still be possible later in the day on Sunday or even into Monday, but accumulation potential by this time will have greatly decreased.

When it comes to snowfall totals, most will only see enough to make for a pretty picture, and after the morning hours it will likely melt away. However, along the lakeshore and in two areas where bands will be most likely, higher totals are also possible.

These include areas from Muskegon north and into Oceana and Mason counties, as well as areas from Holland to the south into Allegan and Van Buren Counties. In the areas under the heaviest bands 1-2 inches, with locally higher totals, may be possible.

