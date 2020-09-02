Some parts of West Michigan were blanketed with several inches of snow Saturday, and another round of snowfall is expected to hit the region on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday's precipitation acted like "summertime hit-or-miss showers." The scattered bursts of snow left 4-6 inches in Caledonia and 2-4 inches in Grand Rapids. Other parts of central and southern Michigan didn't get much of any snow.

Looking to Sunday, NWS said snow is expected across the Lower Peninsula starting in the late morning or early afternoon. The precipitation will continue through Sunday evening.

"Much of Michigan will see snow, though the potential for greatest accumulations will be in the west-central Lower Peninsula," NWS said.

The roads will be snowy or slushy during the afternoon, affecting travel speeds.

