HUBBARDSTON, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged for breaking into a couple's home and stabbing them in early February, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies lodged the man at the Ionia County Jail Saturday and charged him with home invasion first degree, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious assault, and attempted home invasion first degree.

His name won't be released until he is arraigned. Bond will also be set then.

The unnamed man, who the homeowners previously told deputies was 25 to 30 years old, broke into their house on Pearl Street around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and "stabbed and slashed" them after they confronted him.

RELATED: Deputies looking for man who stabbed 2 people inside their home

One victim suffered serious injuries from the stabbing, and another had minor injuries. There is no update on their condition.

Deputies are still investigating this crime and ask anyone with information to call their detective bureau at 616-527-5737.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.