GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Fire up the snow blowers - snow has been adding up outside and it is far from finishing.

Widespread snow started early Monday morning and led to a slow and slick drive to work. Road crews are hard at work, but keeping roads clear will be difficult as snow continues to fall. Expect another slow commute tonight.

Snowfall amounts are climbing to 2-3" by mid-morning Monday. Snow will begin to lose intensity in the afternoon, but roads will be slick all day.

Widespread snow will head east tonight but not before leaving 2-5" of snow on the ground. Areas to the south will have the highest totals.

The highest snow accumulation will be along the southwest portion of the lakeshore.

Round two of heavy snow begins tonight, this time for the lakeshore. Lake-effect snow showers will bring heavy bands of snow throughout Tuesday before diminishing.

The highest snow totals will fall around Mason County and north, plus Van Buren County and south. Accumulations will total between 6-8" with isolated areas measuring up to a foot.

Meanwhile, temperatures will hover in the 20s during the day and in the teens at night. Wind chills will fall to the single digits at times Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind chills will be in the single digits Tuesday morning.

The winter weather will be on pause the rest of the week, as temperatures warm and the snow pack melts.

