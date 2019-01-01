WATCH LIVE
On Air 7:25PM
69
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Weather Summary: 69 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WZZM Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Watchdog
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
Just Drive
Driving Smart
13 Weatherball
Sports
Latest Sports
13 On Your Sidelines
Scholar Athlete of the Week
Golf
MLB
NASCAR
NBA
NFL
NHL
Shows
13 On Your Side Mornings
13 On Your Sidelines
At the Border
Entertainment Tonight
My West Michigan
The Exchange
TV Listings
Features
Today's Features
Alive and Well
Artprize
Community Calendar
Coast Guard Festival
Contests
DEALBOSS
Education
FlexUp
Food
Friends for Life
Good to Go
Grand Rapids Metro
Greenthumb
Healthy You
Lakeshore
Laughfest
Live Healthy
Made in Michigan
Medical Minute
Michigan and Marijuana
Our Michigan Life
Parenting
Podcasts
Rae
Sandwich Generation
Seeing You
Shop
Simply Give
Sunrise Sidelines
Toys for Tots
Try It Before You Buy It
Verify
Water Worries
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
RSS Feeds
Newsletter
Jobs
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Your Pics
© 2019 WZZM-TV. All Rights Reserved.
share your opinion
Featured Videos
Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival coming to downtown Ionia
NEWS
Oakridge teachers offering story time in area parks
MUSKEGON
Installation plans for Project 1 by ArtPrize announced
ART-PRIZE
Cause of death released on couple found in Whitehall motel room
NEWS
Witness says Vashon Flowers shot her mother while she protected victim's grandson
MUSKEGON-HEIGHTS
Whitmer forms task force to support girls, women in sports
MICHIGAN
State offering free nicotine patches, gum to help people stop smoking
HEALTH
GRPS breaks ground on outdoor classroom, natural playscape at Plaster Creek Family Park
EDUCATION
Woman accused of using a stake to poke at, stomp on a Florida sea turtle nest
GRANDVILLE-HUDSONVILLE-JENISON
Jury selection begins for S-curve shooter
NEWS
Whitehall man dead after shooting in Muskegon, one person in custody
MUSKEGON
Succulents with Jonkers
HOME-GARDEN
Local News
Play
Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival coming to downtown Ionia
The festival will be held as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the movie's release.
MICHIGAN
Updated:
33 minutes ago
Play
Oakridge teachers offering story time in area parks
All are invited to pull up a chair and enjoy a free ice pop while Oakridge teachers read stories aloud to attendees.
LOCAL
Updated:
35 minutes ago
Play
Installation plans for Project 1 by ArtPrize announced
Some of the projects will occupy multiple sites throughout the city, and some will function as stages for performing arts and other collaborations.
ART-PRIZE
Updated:
36 minutes ago
Featured Galleries
'Squash Amash' rally brings out Trump supporters in Grand Rapids
NEWS
Medical marijuana markets shrink after legalization
MARIJUANA
Stars arrive at the 2019 Tony Awards
NATION-WORLD
Centennial Vintage Camping Open House
NEWS
Ducks on Display
LOCAL
Tree falls during storm in Muskegon, hits man
NEWS
Large hail hits Battle Creek
NEWS
PHOTOS: Virginia Beach shooting victims
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS: Tornadoes hit Dayton, Ohio
NATION-WORLD
Former Russ' Car Center
NEWS
Social media photos of Edmore storm damage
NEWS
13 On Your Side Morning crew tests out popular SnapChat filters
MORNING-FEATURES
More Headlines
Cause of death released on couple found in Whitehall motel room
NEWS
Updated:
40 minutes ago
Witness says Vashon Flowers shot her mother while she protected victim's grandson
LOCAL
Updated:
42 minutes ago
Delays and Closings
CLOSINGS
Updated:
26 seconds ago
Vote in Today's Poll
VOTE
Updated:
3 minutes ago
Whitmer forms task force to support girls, women in sports
MICHIGAN
Updated:
19 minutes ago
GRPS breaks ground on outdoor classroom, natural playscape at Plaster Creek Family Park
EDUCATION
Updated:
40 minutes ago
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 WZZM-TV. All Rights Reserved.