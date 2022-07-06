2nd Annual Boston Square Fair in Grand Rapids is Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boston Square Fair is coming back to Grand Rapids on Saturday, July 9 for its second annual celebration.
The family-friendly event will have live music, a DJ, food vendors, games and more.
The fair will be celebrating the Boston Square Neighborhood Association's (BSNA) 3rd birthday at the Boston Square Community Parklet on Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Boston Square Community Parklet is located at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.
The Boston Square Together is partnering with Oakdale Neighbors, The City of Grand Rapids, BSNA, and Amplify GR to host the event.
Boston Square is a neighborhood about 2 miles southeast of Downtown Grand Rapids.
You can see pictures from the first Boston Square Fair, which took place last year, below.
