2nd Annual Boston Square Fair in Grand Rapids is Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boston Square Fair is coming back to Grand Rapids on Saturday, July 9 for its second annual celebration.

The family-friendly event will have live music, a DJ, food vendors, games and more.

The fair will be celebrating the Boston Square Neighborhood Association's (BSNA) 3rd birthday at the Boston Square Community Parklet on Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Boston Square Community Parklet is located at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Boston Square is a neighborhood about 2 miles southeast of Downtown Grand Rapids.

You can see pictures from the first Boston Square Fair, which took place last year, below.

